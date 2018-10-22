Mike DiCenzo. Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Changes are happening over on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Executive producer Mike DiCenzo, who has worked with Fallon since his Late Night days, announced on Twitter today — which also marks his ten-year anniversary since his first day working at Late Night — that he’s decided to leave the show. In the Twitter thread, DiCenzo called his departure “one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made,” but ultimately, he felt that the time had come to part ways with the show. Read DiCenzo’s full announcement below:

Today is my last day at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It is also the exact 10-year anniversary of my first day at Late Night. What a dream decade at my dream job. (Yeah, this is gonna be a thread). — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

Leaving this show, this staff, and crew, and Jimmy - it's one of the toughest decisions I've ever made, and one I've been grappling with this year. Ultimately, I just felt it was time. And thankfully, Jimmy couldn't have been more supportive or understanding. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

I'm planning to take the rest of the year off to take a breath and mentally decompress from a decade in late-night. And then, who knows? Maybe a new show. Maybe moving to the woods and writing poetry. Maybe I'll write a Pixar movie about lost luggage trying to find its way home. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

For now, I am going to savor my last day at the show that I've poured my heart and soul into for 10 years. Everyone on the #FallonTonight staff and crew are geniuses in their fields. But more than that, they're good people. And that's what makes the show so special. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

Probably 90% of the people who I love in this world work for this show, or have worked for it in the past. Some were already my friends and I brought them on. Many I met here and we became friends for life. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

The halls of Studio 6B are bursting with kindness, joy, support, and love. I couldn't have asked for a better home. These people are my family. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

And as for @jimmyfallon, what can I say? You're like a brother to me. You gave me a shot 10 years ago, and I hope I made you proud. Having you as a muse is a writers' dream. I could think of an idea like "Neil Young sings the Fresh Prince theme," and you turn it into art. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

Or I could say, "Let's reunite the cast of Saved By The Bell," and even though it took us 6 years, we did it. Writing and producing that bit was easily the best day of my life. And it wouldn't have happened without you. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

You've been so wonderful to my family, especially my grandma. Not many people can say their grandma has been featured on the Tonight Show. Man, she loves you. I guess I do too. pic.twitter.com/nhi4matQsu — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

Thank you for always trusting my ideas, thank you for being the only performer in the world that could bring them to life, thank you for 10 crazy, amazing, magical, anything-you-want-is-possible years. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

Thank you @jimmyfallon, for making my dreams come true. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

According to Deadline, former Today executive producer and current president of NBC Olympics Production and Programming Jim Bell is in talks to join Tonight Show as the new showrunner, but an official decision has not yet been announced. DiCenzo has been responsible for some of the show’s most popular sketches and bits over the years, including the “Slow Jam the News” with President Obama in 2016 (which he co-wrote with Gerard Bradford), the Saved by the Bell reunion in 2015, and the recurring “Classroom Instruments” segment.