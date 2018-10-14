The Transparent Musical Is Coming to Amazon Next Fall

Photo: Jennifer Clasen/Amazon Prime Video

While the conclusion of Transparent is currently hanging in limbo — it could take the shape of a full season, movie, or limited series at this point — Amazon is committing to another project from Jill Soloway in the meantime. In a new interview with the New York Times, Soloway confirmed that Transparent: The Musical, which she wrote with her sister, Faith, will be airing on the streaming service next fall. “It will hopefully feel like Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in,” Soloway explained. “A little Yentl.” The musical has already done a few intimate performances in New York City, but in an interesting deviation, its core narrative doesn’t revolve around the identity tribulations of Jeffery Tambor’s Maura Pfefferman. Instead, it centers on the neuroses of Judith Light’s Shelly Pfefferman. “This idea of music rescuing our family was all there,” Soloway added. “So we’re like, let’s just keep blowing on the flame. The Pfeffermans will live on, and that’s what kept us going.”