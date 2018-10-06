The Walking Dead to Bring Back Three Characters for Season 9

Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

During their panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con, showrunner Angela Kang announced that The Walking Dead would be welcoming back three former characters in season nine. Entertainment Weekly reports that Jon Bernthal, Scott Wilson, and Sonequa Martin-Green are slated to appear in the upcoming season, reprising their former roles as Shane, Hershel, and Sasha, respectively. It’s not clear if the characters will be appearing in flashbacks, or as visions, but their appearance will definitely hold a special meaning in what will be Andrew Lincoln’s final season on the show. The announcement became even more poignant, however, as shortly after the panel, news spread that Scott Wilson had died of complications from leukemia. It is believed his appearance was shot earlier this year, over the summer.