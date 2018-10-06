The Walking Dead’s Scott Wilson Dies at 76

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Veteran actor Scott Wilson, most recently known for his role as the beloved Hershel Green on The Walking Dead, has passed away at the age of 76. TMZ is reporting that Wilson’s death was the result of complications from leukemia. Wilson had a career that spanned decades, with roles in films like In Cold Blood, Dead Man Walking, and The Great Gatsby. He received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Capt. Billy Cupshaw in 1980’s The Ninth Configuration. More recently, he’d appeared in Pearl Harbor and had a recurring role on CSI. It was also announced today that Wilson would be returning to his role on The Walking Dead for their ninth season, and according to TV Line it’s believed his episodes were filmed earlier this summer. The actor’s agent, Dominic Mancini, told TMZ that Wilson was “a national treasure, a calm voice, and a gentle spirit to everyone who came in contact with him.”