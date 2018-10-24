Hey, Have You Seen This Thief Who Looks Like Ross From Friends?

Photo: NBC via Getty Images

On September 20, a man stole what appears to be a case of beer cans from a restaurant in Blackpool, England. Yesterday, the local police department shared a surveillance photo of the incident, prompting the world to come together in the face of petty crime and say: “Damn, that guy looks like Ross from Friends.”

See for yourself:

Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th... Posted by Blackpool Police on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

After numerous people got their Friends jokes off in the comments, the Blackpool Police Department confirmed that it wasn’t actually David Schwimmer — who stopped playing Ross on Friends in 2004, but will be Ross from Friends for the rest of his life. (It doesn’t appear to be recording artist Ross From Friends either.)

Schwimmer (Ross from Friends) publicly replied to the story with a video of his own:

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

In conclusion, Ross from Friends.