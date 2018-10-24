Tiffany Haddish Goes on Billy on the Street to Hunt for Woke Witches

Following last month’s Billy on the Street with Emma Stone, Billy Eichner is back today with a brand-new installment of the series featuring comedian, actor, and expert late-night guest Tiffany Haddish. With Halloween right around the corner, Eichner and Haddish have teamed up to star as two of the three witches in a woker, more diverse and inclusive remake of Hocus Pocus called Wokus Pocus, so they roam the streets in search of an equally diverse third witch to join the cast. Come for Tiffany Haddish in all her radiant glory, stay for gems from Eichner like “Sir, straight white men don’t have a monopoly on ‘spooky’!”

