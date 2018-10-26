Tiffany Haddish Beats Jimmy Fallon at His Own Game

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon made a crucial tactical error on Thursday night, from which he would not recover, when he challenged Tiffany Haddish to one of his notorious games: Lip Sync Battle. While Fallon kicks things off with the impossible to mess up ‘Groove Is in the Heart’, he had grossly underestimated Haddish’s legendary charisma. She came back at him with Lady Of Rage’s ‘Afro Puffs’ and from there, it was all down hill for Fallon. Though he went so far as to pull off an impressive face tattoo quick change, Haddish’s James Brown inspired foot work was just too fancy, and she became the clear winner. Because obviously.