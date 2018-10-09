Has Laurie lied in two years? Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet would do anything for Greta Gerwig, and, like, same. At the premiere of Beautiful Boy, Variety asked Chalamet about reuniting with his Lady Bird director on her adaptation of Little Women. “They’ve started shooting, they’ve been very nice to me. They’ve basically let me try and get [Beautiful Boy] out to the world,” he said. “I would do anything Greta wanted me to be a part of.”

In the movie, which co-stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, and Bob Odenkirk, Chalamet plays the March sisters’ rich neighbor. “I knew Little Women; I hadn’t read it,” Chalamet said. “But I’ve read it since. I understood it to be a literary classic, but it’s crazy, day by day in the rehearsals, I get more imbued in the legend of it all. We’re shooting in the Massachusetts area where it was written, so we have a lot of people on the crew or that are just around that, like, the book is very dear to their heart and to their youths, as well.”