To All the Boys I’ve Killed Before Is the Only (Fake) Horror Movie We’ll Watch

The “but make it a horror movie!” construction has become a familiar bit of online fun, but not all ominously recut trailers are created equal. That’s why Netflix’s Halloween twist on its hit rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before deserves a shout-out. Please appreciate Lana Condor as the now-murderous Lara Jean in To All the Boys I’ve Killed Before, the story of a young girl whose youthful infatuations are taken to their dark extremes. Really, Netflix’s summer slate of nice-core love stories is ideally suited for this, because most gooey stories about teen crushes are just waiting to become a sagas of teen screams. Just imagine Sierra Burgess Is a Murderer, or Joey King starring in The Killing Booth. Add to My List, please!