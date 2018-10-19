Tom Holland Crashed Kimmel and Got a Standing Ovation

Jimmy Kimmel’s visit to New York has been truly epic, and Thursday night he added another classic New York moment to his scrapbook when the real life Spider-Man dropped in. Well, ran in, with a traffic cone on his head, because Guillermo had gone rogue and stolen his mask. But once the cone was off, the audience was so excited to see that the Tom Holland was actually there they leapt to their feet to give the web-slinger a real standing ovation. Tom Holland: the people love him! The star only narrowly avoided dropping any spoilers though, by running off - and doing a full front flip - just in time.

