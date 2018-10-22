Trevor Noah Announces New Netflix Stand-up Special Son of Patricia

Trevor Noah. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for F*ck Cancer

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah is heading to Netflix next month with a brand-new stand-up special. The Comedy Central late-night host announced today that the special, titled Son of Patricia, will make its Netflix debut just a few days before Thanksgiving on Tuesday, November 20. Son of Patricia, which will touch on “racism, immigration, camping and more,” marks Noah’s second comedy special for the streaming network; his first special, Afraid of the Dark, premiered back in early 2017.

Watch a video of Noah announcing Son of Patricia’s premiere date below, in which he’s joined by a very special guest: