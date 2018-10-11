Photo: HBO

After squandering every last cent of goodwill HBO’s True Detective had during its second season, the show is making a bold return in 2019. To make amends for Colin Farrell’s mustache, the network has given us Mahershala Ali, which, as apology gifts go, is a pretty damn good one. True Detective will fittingly return in the dark and cold months, premiering on January 13, but for now we’ll have to settle for a few new photos of Ali as Detective Wayne Hays and one of a very wigged-up Stephen Dorff as Roland West. TD3 is set in the Ozarks and takes place over multiple decades, focusing on a “macabre crime,” which, of course. Ali has already invented yellow. What will be created for us in True Detective?

