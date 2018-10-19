Turner Has Shut Down Its Comedy Site Super Deluxe

From Super Deluxe’s Thrift Haul. Photo: Super Deluxe via Youtube

Another internet comedy casualty: Turner’s site and production company Super Deluxe has come to an end. According to Deadline, Turner announced today that it will be shuttering the site as part of AT&T’s recent acquisition of Time Warner. Super Deluxe was first launched in 2007 as a home to short-form comedy by comedians like Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim before it was folded into Adult Swim’s website the following year. In 2015 it was relaunched, and it’s since released a steady output of short-form videos on its website and YouTube channel in addition to producing projects for both film and television. Vic Berger, a frequent collaborator of Tim Heidecker, also rose to fame on the platform in recent years with his Vic Berger Presents series.

“Turner is proud of the unique brand Super Deluxe has built over the past three years, and the cutting-edge content and innovations this incredible group of very talented people has made,” Turner said in a statement. “However, there are now massive changes in the social and mobile-first ecosystem and duplication with other business units in our new WarnerMedia portfolio. Super Deluxe found inspiring ways of connecting with a new generation and many of their best practices will be adopted by other Turner properties as we redirect this investment back into our portfolio.”