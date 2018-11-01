Turns Out Real Satanists Don’t Exactly Love Sabrina Either

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Sabrina Spellman just can’t stop angering the dark lord. Over the weekend, members of The Satanic Temple took umbrage over the show’s use of their imagery, specifically the statue of Baphomet that adorns The School of Unseen Arts. As it turns out, the statue bears a striking resemblance to the monument the temple created and has copyrighted. Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the temple, posted about his intentions to take legal action against the show on Twitter, specifically for “appropriating our copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction.” So I guess he’s not a fan of the rest of the show either.

Stuart de Haan, the temple’s legal advisor, further elaborated to The Hollywood Reporter, “By way of background, my client is struggling to overcome centuries of stigma surrounding their religious symbolism,” he wrote. “My client has expended considerable efforts in the design and creation of their particular expression of Baphomet, the goat-headed deity represented by this monument. This statue is an original work and, until now, has been associated exclusively with The Satanic Temple all around the world. This has deep religious significance to my client’s organization.” Greaves also posted photos of both statues side-by-side for comparison.

For purposes of comparison... pic.twitter.com/AZJvmq1Cks — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 30, 2018