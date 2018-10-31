Tyler Perry Will Retire Madea Character Next Year

Photo: Lionsgate

Say your good-byes: Tyler Perry will take off the wig and the glasses and the long floral dresses next year, and retire his Mabel Earlene “Madea” Simmons character. Perry has been doing the character for nearly 20 years, across a franchise with ten installments. “I’m happy to kill that old bitch, I’m tired, man,” Perry told Bevy Smith on SiriusXM show “Bevelations” on Monday. “I just don’t want to be her age, playing her.” (Perry, for the record, is 49; Madea is around 60.) Perry says he’ll do a farewell stage tour and use 2019’s Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral to part ways with her. Will the upcoming movie be a funeral for the character herself? Perry didn’t reveal plot details, but wherever Madea is going, she’ll probably continue her life of holiness and lawfulness and living for the Lordt.