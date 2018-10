At the very least, Christian Bale has proved once again that he’s basically able to morph into whatever form he pleases. In this case, Bale’s playing Dick Cheney in Big Short director Adam McKay’s biopic Vice, which also stars Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, and Sam Rockwell as a very goofy Dubya. Vice premieres this Christmas. Kids, don’t try this prosthetic makeup at home.

