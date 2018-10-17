Photo: Vulture

Last fall, a star was born, under the bright lights of Hollywoodtown, USA. And the star was named Vulture Festival LA. Well, a year has passed, and that star is back, baby! Vulture Festival LA Presented by AT&T will return to the historic Hollywood Roosevelt on November 17 and 18! Ok, but who will be there, other than me, you, and everyone we know? Great question lots of people. To name a few Contance Wu, Busy Philipps, Connie Britton, Casey Wilson, Adam Pally, Eric Bana, Nick Kroll, Roxane Gay, and, for the first time ever, the reunited cast of Scrubs. And there’s so much more below and to be announced soon.

Read more about these and all the events below. Tickets go on sale through VultureFestival.com tomorrow, October 18, at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 17

9 a.m.–10:30 a.m.: Jerry Saltz’s Mad Masterly Tour of The Broad

Wake up with Jerry, L.A.! Join New York Magazine and Vulture senior art critic, the Pulitzer Prize–winning Jerry Saltz for an ultra-exclusive private tour of The Broad museum. The tour will take place before public hours.

(The Broad, 221 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles) Tickets $150. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.: Chloë Grace Moretz: In Conversation

Chloë Grace Moretz speaks about working in the film industry for over a decade and how her recent leading role in The Miseducation of Cameron Post has contributed to her growing voice as an activist with a particular focus on LGBTQ+ rights.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $25. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

12 p.m.–1 p.m.: Big Mouth Table Read With Nick Kroll — and Only Nick Kroll (and Andrew Goldberg Reading Stage Directions)

﻿Nick Kroll voices a lot of characters in his animated series Big Mouth. But at Vulture Festival he’s going to take on ALL the voices — all the pubescent teens, all the Hormone Monsters, and all the talking pubes — for an incredibly ambitious, sure-to-be-hilarious one-person table read. Co-creator Andrew Goldberg will be on hand to narrate stage directions … and probably help keep Nick hydrated.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $25. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

1 p.m.–2:30 p.m.: Dirty John With Connie Britton and Eric Bana

When Debra Newell meets John Meehan through an online dating site what could possibly go wrong? Things go well, until it seems John isn’t quite who he says he is. The scariest part of this true story is what happened next… Join us for a sneak peek of the highly anticipated series based on the acclaimed true-crime podcast of the same name, followed by an in-depth dive with its stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $30. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: Busy Philipps: In Conversation

Busy Philipps gets real talking about her E! talk show Busy Tonight and the release of her recent book, This Will Only Hurt a Little.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $25. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

2:15 p.m.–3:15 p.m.: AT&T Audience Network Presents Loudermilk

AT&T Audience Network presents an exclusive screening of the second season of Loudermilk. Loudermilk’s life is still a f*#%king mess following his relapse — he may be the one guiding others, but in reality, he’s the one who needs the most help. Followed by a conversation with stars Ron Livingston, Will Sasso, Anja Savcic, and additional talent to be announced.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee admittance to the event; access to the event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP. Following the event guests are granted access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per guest.

2:45 p.m.–3:45 p.m.: Nap Time With Sleep With Me Podcast

Do you miss the sweet days of kindergarten and grabbing some shut-eye in between juice boxes and the alphabet song? This is the only live show at Vulture Fest where you don’t have to listen and it’s not rude to fall asleep! Human melatonin Drew Ackerman, a.k.a. Dearest Scooter, takes you on a strange, dreamy journey with a tale from his popular Night Vale Presents podcast, Sleep With Me. Sleep masks will be provided. (Featured in The New Yorker, BuzzFeed, the New York Times and more.)

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $20. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

4 p.m.–5 p.m.: Bitch Sesh Live

Don’t be tardy for this party: Real Housewives experts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider break down the latest Housewives “news” — from New York to Beverly Hills — as they host their wildly popular podcast Bitch Sesh live at Vulture Festival.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $30. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

4 p.m.–6:40 p.m.: SPECIAL SCREENING – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald featuring a Q&A With Academy Award–Winning Costume Designer Colleen Atwood presented by AT&T

At the end of the first Fantastic Beasts film, the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most of them unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his friend and former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world. This special IMAX screening will be hosted at the famed TCL Chinese Theater, where guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive viewing of the costumes as they enter and exit the show. Academy Award–winning costume designer Colleen Atwood will join Vulture Festival for a conversation following the film. Other talent to be announced.

(IMAX Screening at TCL Chinese Theater, pick up tickets across the street at Vulture Festival Headquarters at the Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood.) Tickets $25. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder at the Lounge and light concessions at the screening.

4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.: Schitt’s Creek Holiday Spectacular!

Get in the holiday spirit — it’s time for a Rose Family Celebration at Vulture Festival! Join Schitt’s Creek co-creators and stars Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, along with Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid for a sneak-peek screening of a special holiday episode, one month ahead of its premiere. Fans will rejoice in holiday festivities, savor sweet treats, and chat with the cast as we celebrate the season.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $25. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

5:45 p.m.–6:45 p.m.: Scrubs Reunion

﻿Hold onto your surgical caps: The cast and creator of Scrubs are reuniting for the first time ever at Vulture Festival 2018. Creator Bill Lawrence and all your favorite members of the Sacred Heart staff — including Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Christa Miller, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley — will be looking back at the beloved series and sharing their favorite memories. Get your tickets and start practicing the “Guy Love” harmonies, stat!

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $40. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.: Adam Pally and Casey Wilson: An Excuse to Hang Out: An Evening of Music, Comedy, and Friendship

Adam and Casey haven’t seen each other in a while, so they’re meeting up at Vulture Festival. We don’t know what they’re going to do. They don’t know what they’re going to do. But we know it’s going to be deeply offensive and ah-mahzing.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $30. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

8 p.m.–9 p.m.: Constance Wu: In Conversation Presented by AT&T

Fresh off one crazy year, actor Constance Wu, known for her lead roles in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Crazy Rich Asians and ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, sits down with Vulture writer E. Alex Jung to talk about her experiences as a woman of color in television and film, as well her work and advocacy on issues such as representation, sexism, and the structural bias of Hollywood.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $30. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

8:30 p.m.–10:00 p.m.: Comedians You Should Know — Hosted by Pete Holmes and the Cast of Crashing

Vulture presents Comedians You Should & Will Know, a live show featuring comedians from Vulture’s annual list of up-and-coming comedic talent. The show is hosted by star and co-creator of Crashing, Pete Holmes, with special appearances by cast members, including Emo Phillips talking about the ups and many downs of starting out in comedy.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $20. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

Sunday, November 18

12 p.m.–1 p.m.: Documentary Now!: A Sunday Matinee

Did you ever wish that Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical Company was actually about the extreme minutia of living in a New York City co-op apartment building? Well, that’s just what John Mulaney and Seth Meyers dreamed up — writing a loving homage to Original Cast Album: Company, the 1970 D.A. Pennebaker documentary that follows the strenuous overnight cast recording of Sondheim’s somewhat avant-garde musical for season three of IFC’s Emmy®-nominated Documentary Now! You’re invited to the West Coast premiere of “Original Cast Album: Co-op” with stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Taran Killam, Paula Pell, Richard Kind, and James Urbaniak, who will be joined by series directors Rhys Thomas and Alex Buono. Oversize white button-down shirts not required.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $25. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

2:15 p.m.–3:15 p.m.: TruTV Presents I’m Sorry

TruTV presents an exclusive sneak peek of I’m Sorry season two ahead of its January premiere. The scripted comedy follows writer, wife, and mom Andrea whose inner immaturity lands her in comedically awkward and unexpected situations. Followed by a conversation with series creator and star Andrea Savage, co-star Tom Everett Scott, and executive producer Joey Slamon.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee admittance to the event; access to the event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP. Following the event guests are granted access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per guest.

2:45 p.m.–3:45 p.m.: Extreme Gaming Championship With Thomas Middleditch and Mike Still

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Mike Still (Drunk History) bring their rowdy video game comedy show to Vulture Festival. In this Medieval Times–style tournament, three members of the audience will be chosen to compete onstage while their respective sections cheer on their champion. Special guests like Jon Hamm and Zach Woods have joined the e-shenanigans in the past. Come out to see who will enter the fray this time!

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $25. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

3:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.: Amber Tamblyn and Roxane Gay Host Feminist AF

Amber Tamblyn and Roxane Gay are bringing back their Vulture Festival staple reading series, Feminist AF, for another afternoon showcasing the most daring voices in feminist writing today. Vulture Festival is honored to continue our relationship with the essential series. We’re honored AF. Special guests to be announced.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $30. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.: CBS All Access Presents No Activity

CBS All Access presents season two of No Activity, a high-stakes, low-action cop comedy that will tackle an all-new crime — and a corruption scandal in the department — when the entire season premieres on November 22. Followed by a conversation with star Tim Meadows and executive producer Nina Pedrad and additional cast to be announced.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee admittance to the event; access to the event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP. Following the event guests are granted access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per guest.

5 p.m.–6 p.m.: Off Book Live

There’s a musical scheduled for November 18 at 5 p.m. The thing is, the actors don’t know what roles they’re playing and there is no script. There isn’t even a title! Enter hosts Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino who — with one very special guest — will dream up an entirely improvised musical while you watch.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $20. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.

6:45 p.m.–7:45 p.m.: True Blood – 10th Anniversary and Live Commentary With Alan Ball

It’s been ten years since a telepathic waitress first met a vampire in the swampy depths of Louisiana as the living and the dead learned to somewhat coexist. Reminisce with us as we look back at the pilot episode, with creator Alan Ball providing live insight and behind-the-scenes stories throughout the screening.

(The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood) Tickets $30. Includes access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder.