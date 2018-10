Wired: “HAAA AH AH AH AH, AAAH AAAH, AH AH AH AH HAAA.” Tired: “Look what I found / Someone who’ll carry ‘round a piece of my heart.” In the (unlikely) event you don’t want to shell out $15 for another A Star Is Born screening at your local cinaplex, Lady Gaga has done us a solid and released a music video for one of the film’s bops, “Look What I Found.” A bearded Bradley Cooper! Gaga’s penmanship in her song book! Montages! Don’t strain your index finger too hard when you click this on repeat.

