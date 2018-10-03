New Spider-Verse Spider-Trailer Introduces All the Spider-People

Is Spider-You ready for an extended Spider-Look at all the Spider-People in the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer? Well you’re in Spider-Luck! Sony has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming animated feature that takes us into a multi-dimensional world in which all versions of Spider-Man exist at once. There’s Jake Johnson’s Spider-Man teaching Shameik Moore’s Spider-Man the ropes, with Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy swinging by to be all spidery and sassy. Then, you get into your more niche Spider-People: Nicholas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Kimiko Glen as Peni Parker, and the expectedly delightful John Mulaney as Spider-Ham. Oh, and Liev Schreiber’s Kingpin also makes an appearance, because this movie somehow has all the actors in it.

