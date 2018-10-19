Watch Travis Scott and Drake’s Surreal ‘Sicko Mode’ Video

Well, Travis Scott and Drake’s video for their Song of the Year contender “Sicko Mode” certainly lives up to its titular hype. Don’t worry, it’s not sick in a way that will make you gag — although watching Drake watch a woman twerk on his actual eyelid is kinda uncomfortable — but if you suffer from motion sickness, strap in and keep all limbs inside the vehicle at all times. What follows is a wild ride through Scott’s hometown of Houston, which he treats like his very own amusement park, much like the one his latest album, Astroworld, is named after. In Travis Scott’s Houston, you can be anything — including a doo-wop singer, and uh, Einstein? Sure why not.

