Weinstein Accusers Share Their Stories in Trailer for The Reckoning

The trailer for the new documentary The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret opens with actresses thanking fallen producer Harvey Weinstein at the Oscars before transitioning to women who have accused him of sexual assault recounting his alleged crimes against them. Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of various forms of assault over the course of decades, and the exposé published about him in The New Yorker last year brought the #MeToo movement into the broader culture discourse. Barry Avrich’s documentary will focus on the way Weinstein’s secrets were circulated with no real repercussions for years. The Reckoning will land on VOD November 6.

Related