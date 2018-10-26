Welp, Megyn Kelly Is Not Going Back to Fox

Photo: NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Megyn Kelly’s future post-black face defending is still highly uncertain. But for anyone who thought the imminent ending of her morning show at NBC signaled she’d soon be returning to her old home on Fox News, think again. While the TV host’s future is subject to much speculation, CNN is reporting that Fox has issued a pretty clear response to those assuming she’d be able to just come walking right back into their lives after all this time. On Thursday night her ex-network offered a simple, declarative statement: “We are extremely happy with our entire lineup.” So, it looks like Fox has all the friends it needs.