Westside Trailer: Netflix Will Born Its Own Stars, Dammit!

Just in time to capitalize on all your Star Is Born feelings about passionate, ambitious artists, Netflix has unveiled its latest docuseries, Westside. Meet Pia (Toscano, from American Idol), Taz, Arika, James, Caitlin, Leo, Alexandra, Austin, and Sean: nine musicians given a shot to be Born-ed. But can they make it under the bright lights of the stage and without Jackson Maine’s gravely grumble? “We’re going to mine our lives for the truths we want to share in this show,” one of the musicians says. Stream the drama and the dreams November 9.

