Here’s How the Today Show Filled Megyn Kelly’s Hour Today

With the end of Megyn Kelly Today on Friday, Today is continuing on this week with other hosts filling her chair. In a brief statement at the top of the 9 a.m. hour of the show, Hoda Kotb, sitting alongside Craig Melvin and Al Roker, told the audience: “Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show as it evolves. We want you to know that the entire Today family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.” The hour went on with Savannah Guthrie reporting on the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, a piece on the haunted Queen Mary, and the story of a heroic 911 operator. The Today co-anchors will continue to host the show for the rest of the week. NBC hasn’t yet revealed what will happen to the third hour of the show going forward, while Kelly is currently in negotiations with the network over her exit.