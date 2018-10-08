Remember back in 2016 when Coldplay’s Chris Martin couldn’t stop revealing all the huge performers, from Bowie to Beyoncé, that didn’t want to collaborate with Coldplay or play songs they wrote? Well, hopefully his set with Will Ferrell, part of the actor’s Cancer for College benefit “Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life,” took the edge off those disappointments. Just kidding, he’s Chris Martin. He’s richer and more successful than God, and even God herself hasn’t played guitar while Will Ferrell wailed on the cowbell. Not yet, anyway!

