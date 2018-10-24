Disney May Hire Deadpool Writing Team for Next Pirates Movie

Photo: Buena Vista

Disney is currently mulling hard over making a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie (yes, there are five already!), and this next installment could be a bit more grown up. Variety is reporting that Disney met with screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick about the project. Though no deal is currently in place, Reese and Wernick are best known for their work on Marvel’s Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Both films are rated-R for their gratuitous violence and various swears of which your mother does not approve. The Pirates franchise has always been a PG-13 affair, but this could signal that Disney is looking to see if they can make their pirates even more pirate-y.