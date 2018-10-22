You Will Now Have To Wait Until 2020 For Wonder Woman 1984

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Citing undetermined changes to the landscape, that are no doubt very exciting, Wonder Woman herself tweeted today that the sequel to Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s massive superhero hit is moving its release date to 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 was originally slated for November 2019, but will now debut on June 5 the following year. A WB executive issued a statement shortly after Gadot’s tweet saying, “We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer, so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did,” read the statement, which was relayed by The Hollywood Reporter. “This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.” The company announced, too, that they would be shelving the Mark Wahlberg starring vehicle Six Billion Dollar Man for the foreseeable future as well. If you would like to see Gadot telling you to “be there or be square” here is her original post.