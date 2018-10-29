Ariana Grande’s “The Wizard and I” is the best part of NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway this Monday night, and you are the best group of costume-wearing tweens watching from the audience, jaws agape, mouse ears and pirate hats practically blown off your heads. The director of the Wicked 15th anniversary concert wisely keeps cutting to the crowd, whose total enjoyment of the network’s musical love letter to the witchy Broadway hit is almost as fun as the performances themselves. So go ahead, throw your sexy Gritty costume in the trash and buy some green glitter lipstick. Ariana is all you want to be this Halloween week.