Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown subbed in for The View’s Joy Behar on Friday, and, boy, she didn’t hesitate to get in the mix. The subject? First Lady Melania Trump’s recent interview with ABC News’ Tom Llamas, in which she responded to rumors of Trump’s alleged infidelities, including his (extremely) brief affair with Stormy Daniels. “It is not a concern or a focus of mine,” FLOTUS told Llamas, blaming the media for spreading gossip. “I am a mother and First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”

When Llamas subsequently stopped by The View to discuss the interview, Brown had quite a theory as to why Melania remains relatively unfazed by rumors about her husband’s dalliances. “Is it possible that she’s not concerned with his mistresses because she was one of them?,” the Mom actress reportedly suggested, according to Deadline. “Is that possible that it doesn’t affect her in that way?”

Which is not going to help Melania Trump’s opinion of the media, that’s for sure. In response, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took to Twitter on Friday to put The View on blast for their “disgusting attacks” on Melania. “The left’s ‘war on women’ they disagree with is a disgrace,” Sanders tweeted in part.”

Sad @TheView continues their disgusting attacks on @FLOTUS. The left’s “war on women” they disagree with is a disgrace. @FLOTUS is strong, accomplished, and has a lot more class than the women who bully her — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 12, 2018

For the record, Brown is standing by her musings. For the historical record, the President and First Lady famously first met in November 1998, when Trump was separated from then-wife Marla Maples and, funny enough, was on a date with another woman. Having finalizing his divorce in 1999, Donald and Melania later tied the knot in 2005.

An attack from @PressSec is a personal badge of honor. I knew before that I was on the right side of history. Her snarky disapproval seals it. ❤✊🏽😊 BTW the views expressed were mine, Sarah & I own them. Leave @TheView out of it. Come for me. The twitter lines are open! 😚 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 13, 2018

Bigger issue is this: doesn't @PressSec and Steph have better things to do than whine about the truth some unknown black chick spit?



Might I point you both in the direction of #Flint Michigan? Their water is STILL undrinkable, BTW.



But #LetThemEatCake amirite? — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 13, 2018

Related