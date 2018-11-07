ABC Pulls The Alec Baldwin Show from Sunday Nights

Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images

In a shocking turn of events, well, maybe not shocking, but just like, some events that are turning, ABC has pulled The Alec Baldwin Show from its Sunday night time slot. The network released a statement Tuesday night announcing that the show will be replaced by repeat episodes of Shark Tank through November. The remaining episodes of the pre-taped show will then return to a new timeslot on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10:00 p.m. EST. The show has suffered from poor ratings, and this latest news comes not long after Baldwin was arrested in Manhattan for an altercation with another driver over a parking spot. He was released and charged with assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.