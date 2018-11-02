Alec Baldwin Has Been Arrested for Punching Someone Over a Parking Spot

Not the face! Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival

Alec Baldwin was arrested today in New York City following a dispute over a parking spot, the NYPD has confirmed to Vulture. A police spokesperson said that an officer responded to a call at 28 East 10th Street at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. When the officer arrived, he observed a 49-year-old male who was “conscious and alert with an injury to his jaw.” Baldwin, 60, who was present at the scene, was taken into custody. The officer then called for an ambulance to transport the man to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition. Charges are pending, police said. The actor was taken to the 6th Precinct station house in Greenwich Village. Baldwin was previously arrested in 2014 for bicycling the wrong way down a street.