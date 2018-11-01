Amber Ruffin Will Kill This Kitten If You Don’t Vote Next Week

The midterm elections are just days away now, and there have been so many campaigns by comedians and other celebrities to encourage people to vote that it’s impossible to count them. But let’s be honest: Most of them aren’t very effective, maybe because nonvoters don’t really get or bother to care about how much is at stake. But what if the life of an innocent, cute, perfect little kitten were at stake? That’s exactly what happened during last night’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, where writer Amber Ruffin set a very dark threat to a catchy tune, with blissfully unaware Liberty the kitten right next to her: “If you don’t vote, I’ll fucking kill this kitten!” Meyers tries to interject, but Ruffin makes a fair point: “We tried your ‘Closer Look’ crap. It doesn’t work!”

So please, vote next week. Liberty doesn’t deserve this.