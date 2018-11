Segueing firmly into the “watch rom-coms and pretend you are Diane Keaton” stage of a breakup, Ariana Grande staged a full-blown First Wives Club homage on Ellen while performing her new song “Thank U, Next.” Dressed in white alongside Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx, Grande performed her ode to self-love, and managed to recover from an adorable little trip midway through. The message is clear: U don’t own her!

Related