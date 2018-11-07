Ariana Grande Releases ‘Breathin’ Video So You Can Finally Exhale

Ari season continues! In addition to putting on a First Wives Club–themed performance on Ellen today, the tiny titan of pop just released the video for “Breathin” (the official video, not the version starring Piggy Smalls), one of the singles from her album Sweetener. It’s got the same walking-among-literal-clouds aesthetic as her previous recent videos for “God Is a Woman” and “No Tears Left to Cry,” but it’s a little more toned-down than those. She’s not fingering the Earth this time, which is a shame, but a woman with the range can’t just limit herself to seducing celestial bodies. We respect a versatile queen. Now, how about that next full album?

