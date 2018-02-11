Ariana Grande Drops “Thank u, next” Half an Hour Before SNL

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Reigning Queen of Petty Ariana Grande has released her new single “Thank u, next” shortly before 11 p.m. EST. That’s half an hour before Saturday Night Live. It was widely reported that her ex, dǝʇǝ pɐʌᴉpsou, pulled a sketch about their breakup earlier this week. Apparently commenting on the relationship is only off-limits for one half of the Couple Formerly Known as Grandson.

Frankly, we should have known the couple would not last when “pete davidson” was an interlude instead of a full track on Sweetener. Post-breakup, Grande has been deep in the stu’ getting the next album ready. On Saturday morning, the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress went on an extended tweetstorm hinting at a new album and single, both titled “Thank u, next.”

The song’s lyrical content is thankful/grateful/not shady, but its timing couldn’t be shadier. Not only is Grande scooping Davidson, shaping the narrative to her wishes, but she’s also edging in on Carly Rae Jepsen’s claim for most optimistic breakup anthem of the fall. Will “Party for One” or “Thank u, next” be the autumnal bop? Only the heartbroken will decide.