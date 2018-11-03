Ariana Grande Is Hyping Up Her Next Album, Thank U, Next

Ariana Grande. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sweetener, just like her engagement to Pete Davidson, is so last month, folks. Because in a Saturday morning Twitter-palooza, Ariana Grande confirmed the name of her next album will be none other than Thank U, Next, a phrase that had previous life as one of her recent social media disses against Davidson. “No drags, no shade, just love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth,” she tweeted among other musings, teasing a few things about what to expect with her fifth album: 1) Thank U, Next will be the album’s title and leading track 2) A single will be coming out “soon” and 3) Grande’s jumping “straight in” to the album’s creation. To this we say … uh, thank you.

it’s funny because ty,n is kinda the exact opposite of knew better but ..... you’ll see https://t.co/h6NwfP8dkt — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018