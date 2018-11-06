Ariana Grande Drops ‘Thank U, Next’ Lyric Video for Syntax Reasons

Don’t be like Apple and have an A-name faux pas. Ariana Grande, sensing you may want to show her some respect by correctly belting the entirety of “Thank U, Next” without garbling mhmmmmblahblah at the parts you don’t understand, released a lyric video for the song — and damn, we love that Burn Book visual energy! While Pete Davidson is out here making congressional candidates pissed at his eye-patch jokes, Grande is preaching the gospels of love, patience, and pain with her high pony, all while reminding you that she’s talking about “Ari” and not a random girl named “Aubrey.” We appreciate a clarification queen who favors Glossier tones!

So, yeah, about this weekend. Shall we do a brief recap of where Grandson currently stands? Davidson reportedly had an SNL sketch about their romance cut from this week’s show after Grande got upset at his comedy stylings — well, he pleaded to SNL boss Lorne Michaels to cut the sketch, to be precise — only for her to release the bop of “Thank U, Next” 30 minutes before the show aired, in an epic power move. Davidson then proceeded to appear on SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment to take 15 seconds to praise Grande, saying she’s a “wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.” (Also: “The truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s okay.”) And here we are, 48 hours later, eagerly awaiting if Grande will drop another music video.