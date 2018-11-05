7 New Books You Should Read This November

Maurice Swift may not be much of a novelist, but he inhabits a literary tradition going to back to Patricia Highsmith. Boyne’s protagonist is Tom Ripley as literary climber, whom we first meet through the eyes of his first victim, an aging German author. Swift turns his older mentor’s darkest secrets into scandalously thin fiction and never looks back; the only one who can see through him is Gore Vidal, in a supremely witty interlude. Boyne’s novel is about high literature but has lower, juicier ambitions, at which it wildly succeeds.