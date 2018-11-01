Beyoncé and Jay-Z Go for Gold With Olympic Halloween Costumes

Photo: Beyonce via Instagram

Let your spirit be cleansed of everything spooky: While everyone else was Jackson Maine and Ally or quickly pulling together their own Toni Braxton look last minute, Beyoncé blessed us with her second Halloween costume of the year, and she’s going for gold. Thursday morning, Bey posted photos of her posing as track-and-field athlete Flo-Jo (or, Florence Griffith Joyner), the fastest woman of all time. Flo-Jo still holds the world record in the 100 meters from the 1988 Olympic Trials. The Olympian also designed her own outfits, like the magenta leotard Bey wore for her costume. Baddest woman of all time posing as the fastest woman of all time — her mind!

Jay-Z also posed as an athlete: The rapper channeled the Tommie Smith and John Carlos black power salutes from the 1968 Olympics. But when will we see the costumes worn by Blue Ivy and the twins?!