It’s Official: Beyoncé Is for Beto

Beyoncé. Photo: @beyonce

Three cheers for everybody’s favorite sweaty southern man. Beyoncé, still a registered voter in her home state of Texas, broke out a very groovy Instagram video to put her support behind Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke — as opposed to the other option of, uh, this guy. “I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!” The O’Rouke merch website should definitely brace itself.