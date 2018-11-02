Bobby Cannavale’s Acting Teacher Tried to Steal His Girlfriend

Hands off! Photo: Jemal Countess/2017 Getty Images

Before Homecoming, before Vinyl, before guest starring in one of the best Sex and the City episodes ever, Bobby Cannavale started his career in theater. Early in his career he did a stint at New York’s Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, which is named for the famed actor, director, and creator of Method acting. Cannavale quit the school quickly, though — not over any great creative difference, but because his instructor was trying to steal his girl. Cannavale explained the snafu in a list of 25 things we probably don’t know about him for Us Weekly: “I attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute for three months, but I left after discovering my teacher, who constantly gave me a hard time, was trying to steal my girlfriend.” Class dismissed!