Borat Appeared on Kimmel Last Night to Save Democracy … Not!

Earlier this week, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog spoke to Texas voters and Senate candidates for The Late Show, and now, another comedy character has hit the streets for a late-night show in the name of the midterms. During last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, guest Sacha Baron Cohen revived Borat to hit the ground in the Los Angeles area to, as he puts it, “do election tampering” in Donald Trump’s favor. “Who are the fake news who say that he is not a racist?” Borat asks a Trump supporter. “In my opinion, the fake news people say he is a racist, and I don’t believe he is — I don’t see any evidence of that,” the voter responds. “But what is a problem being a racist?” Borat says. “I am a racist and it’s nice!”

