Carly Rae Jepsen Is Back to Satisfy Your Self-Love Needs

Rejoice! For Carly Rae Jepsen has returned! After a dormant few years on the album front, save for her Emotion B-sides and of course the anthem of our time “Cut to the Feeling,” CRJ has returned. In “Party for One,” no one’s calling anyone (though dammit if she isn’t still trying) and there’s nobody to really really really really really like because Carly’s a single pringle and your girl’s doing just fine. She’s discovered the joys of self-love, self-care, and all that jazz, particularly the singular intimacy that only a woman’s touch can provide for herself, you feel me? “If you don’t care about me, then I’m making love to myself. Back on my beat,” she sings to her goddamn self, thank you very much. In short: Carly can’t come to the phone right now, her hands are occupied.

Related