Colbert Unifies Us Inside the Sinking Submarine That Is America

Tuesday night’s election had the entire nation on the edge of its collective seat, biting their nails, and side-eyeing anyone without an “I Voted” sticker. But as a people divided cried out for unity, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert delivered with a song and dance meant to remind the American television viewer that we are all in this together, because actually, we’re trapped. It’s like Hamilton if Hamilton took place in 2018, no one rapped, and it had a bleaker message with a much better ending. (Sorry, Lin-Manuel, but you didn’t have any Golden Retrievers in your show at all.)