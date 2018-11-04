Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato is out of rehab, according to TMZ. Over the weekend, she reportedly left the rehab facility she was admitted to nearly three months ago and was photographed leaving a restaurant on Saturday night. Lovato entered rehab in July, after suffering from a nearly fatal overdose and experiencing severe health complications while she was hospitalized. In her final post on social media before entering treatment, she wrote that she needs “time to focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.” In late October, Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, told Maria Menounos that her daughter was 90 days sober. “I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” she said. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, and there are no shortcuts.”

Lovato was expected to be in rehab for several months, working with an addiction specialist who is based out of Chicago. It is unclear if her release is directly connected to her 90 days sober, though it is a milestone — E! News reports that the weekend could just be temporary. TMZ also reported that she went to dinner at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, “happy, smiling and laughing through dinner.”