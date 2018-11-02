Another One! (DJ Khaled Jet Ski Accident, That Is)

Photo: Mike Coppola/2017 Getty Images

We Da Best Music Group are not da best Jet Skiers. DJ Khaled rescued his friend/co-producer, Ayo Juan, after Juan fell off his Jet Ski Thursday. TMZ has video of the “Wild Thoughts” star helping his bud out of the Miami waters. Khaled appeared to be the advance party, finding Juan in the water and alerting authorities. In the video, Khaled can be heard scolding Juan: “Thank the officers, man.”

As we are sure you recall, this is not DJ Khaled’s first brush with Jet Ski-related danger. In 2015, Khaled got lost Jet Skiing home from Rick Ross’s house. Khaled described the harrowing night in his memoir, The Keys. And just last year, the rapper/mogul cut his leg trying to jump over driftwood while Jet Skiing to Diddy’s house. “Eventually, he made it to Diddy’s home where he was able to receive first-aid treatment,” according to Page Six. Look, if this stuff keeps happening, maybe DJ Khaled needs to just stay away from Jet Skis for a while. He can helicopter from Miami mansion to Miami mansion instead. Or kayak! That would certainly be better for Khaled’s carbon footprint.