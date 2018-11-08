Eddie Redmayne Did Real Magic on The Tonight Show

Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featured an event far more mind-boggling and thrilling than any karaoke number or board game Fallon could ever think up. While promoting his new film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Eddie Redmayne showed Fallon some real magic. No, but like, real magic. No CGI, no camera tricks, no wands, nothing but a deck of cards, a mysterious note, and what we have to assume is some kind of pact with the Dark Lord himself that grants Redmayne the ability to bend time and space to his very will.