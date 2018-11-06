Alert: Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonded Radio’ Is Back on Beats 1 Today

Meet your new civics teacher, Mr. Frank Ocean. Photo: Visionhaus#GP/Corbis via Getty Images

Oh, you lucky voters, you. A special edition of Frank Ocean’s Beats 1 show “Blonded Radio” is airing right now! After a lengthy hiatus (the last show aired in August 2017, when Frank premiered “Provider”) the elusive musician is up to something new: getting you to the polls to exercise your civic duty. This morning’s episode — his eighth — is titled “Blonded Midterms pt. 1.”

In between songs, Frank and his friends discuss gerrymandering, racism, the alt-right, voter suppression, and their own experiences going to the polls. In January, Ocean hinted that he’ll release new music in 2018 — is that part of what we’re getting today?

Tune in to the show live via Apple Music from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.