Be careful where you dance to this, or you will accidentally fall and crack your head on a toilet. Fans of Netflix’s Big Mouth have repeatedly isolated and identified the best of Maya Rudolph’s many vocal decisions while voicing the show’s Hormone Monstress. After the streaming platform’s Strong Black Leads account posted a clip of Rudolph saying “bubble bath,” they retweeted a prayer from fan @fiveamsveryown asking that a “Dj from Jersey gets their hands on this.” And then they did!

DJs Dizzy Rambunctious (@Im_DizzyR) and Stevie (@nohpets) whipped up their very own Jersey Club remixes, which you can enjoy below. So if you’re out in Jersey and hear one of these tracks, please let us know. And again: Be careful, or you will accidentally fall and crack your head on a toilet. We cannot be held liable for this.