Guy Branum’s Talk Show the Game Show Canceled at truTV

Guy Branum on Talk Show the Game Show. Photo: Doug Hyun/TruTV

Guy Branum’s game show about talk shows is no more. Branum revealed on Twitter today that truTV has decided to cancel his series Talk Show the Game Show, which was based on a live show Branum previously hosted in Los Angeles. Talk Show the Game Show debuted in 2017 and wrapped up its most recent batch of episodes earlier this year. Contestants included Maria Bamford, Tiffany Haddish, James Adomian, Nicole Byer, Fortune Feimster, and Scott Adsit, among others.

I'm very sad to say Talk Show The Game Show has been cancelled by @truTV. I'd like to thank them and everyone involved in the show, especially @dropdeadsuit @KarenKilgariff @iamwandasykes and Page Hurwitz for making it possible. It was so much fun. pic.twitter.com/x2A4s4xiSE — Guy Branum (@guybranum) November 1, 2018

If you missed Talk Show the Game Show when it aired, here’s a taste from when Tiffany Haddish told her now-famous Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Groupon swamp-tour story and gets a yellow card for “excessive name-dropping”: